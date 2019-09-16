Lazarus hammers the Broncos ‘I didn’t appreciate the lack of pride in the jersey’

NRL and Broncos premiership-winning legend Glenn Lazarus has had it with the Broncos.

“I didn’t appreciate the lack of pride in the jersey,” he states.

The Eels 58-0 thumping of his former club was a tough 80 minutes to watch for Lazarus.

“As an ex-Broncos who played with some of the greats of the Brisbane Broncos, I sat there very very embarrassed, it was very hard to watch,” said Lazarus.

Speaking with David Morrow and Mat Thompson, Lazarus states that he was surprised that the Broncos made the finals.

” I don’t think they deserved to be in the eight from the start,” Lazarus explained.

Lazarus states that Broncos Coach Anthony Seibold, who took the reigns this year in unusual circumstances from Wayne Bennett failed in key areas as a coach for his side.

“I don’t think Seibold takes as much responsibility as he should,

“It’s the coaches responsibility to get them up for that game,” shares a passionate Lazarus.

Image: Matt King / Stringer via Getty Images

