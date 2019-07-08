Lazarus in awe of Cameron Smith ahead of game 400

Former Melbourne Storm player Glenn Lazarus has paid tribute to Cameron Smith ahead of his 400th game this weekend.

The 36-year-old brings up the milestone on Saturday night when the Storm face Cronulla at AAMI Park.

Lazarus singled out his on-field organisation as one of his most valuable traits.

“The work he does off the ball is phenomenal,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I don’t think the bloke ever walks (on the field) or has a rest anywhere, he’s always chatting and organising.

“He just goes out there and runs the show.

“He’s obviously going to be an immoral and will be mentioned as far as one of the greatest players ever once he retires.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images