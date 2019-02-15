Lazarus on NRL player movements ‘It’s getting out of hand’

Three-time rugby league premiership winner Glenn Lazarus says NRL player movements are getting out of hand and has called for the code’s governing body to address the salary cap issue.

Lazarus was fired up following reports the North Queensland Cowboys are in the hunt for Brisbane flyer Jordan Kahu as a possible replacement for axed fullback Ben Barba.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Lazarus said, “It’s getting out of hand, we’re talking about it (salary cap) all the time when we should be talking about how wonderful a year this is going to be for the game itself.”

“We’ve got players playing for one club being paid by another, clubs are quite clearly negotiating and agreeing to terms knowing full well that they can’t afford them or can’t put them under a salary cap. “It’s a blight on the game at the moment and we need to fix it and we need to fix it very quickly.”

The Cowboys have reportedly already sounded out Kahu’s management in a bid to secure an immediate release.

