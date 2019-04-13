“Well driven, well oiled machine” – Coulthard on his teams dominance

Image: DAVID MARIUZ / AAP Image

2nd to only to Mount Panorama in his eyes Shell V-Power driver Fabian Coulthard joins Mieke and Billy to talk about the set up leading into the first qualifying session for the weekend at the famous Phillip Island.

A sport that tours the country Fabian talks on family stress with being on the road so often and also

“It’s been good… a real team effort”

The Mustang coming to the Supercars competition turned heads and a lot of questions were raised of it joining a band of veterans but Fabian and the team have had the best start as a team with 75% of the wins so far heading into the first race of the Island and in Fabian’s eyes it all starts with the team and it’s leadership.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

