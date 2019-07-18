‘Leave it alone and let it evolve’: Bartel says Hocking needs to slow down on the rule changes

AFL Great Jimmy Bartel says Steve Hocking needs to “focus on football and stop doing silly things”.

In a rare press conference yesterday the Head of Football Operations suggested the game needs a reduction in tackling.

Jimmy told Macquarie Sports Radio breakfast show Jimmy that Hocking needs to reassess his constant rule tinkering and to “just leave the game alone and let it evolve”.

“They’ve only had six months to grasp these new rules, they haven’t really built any tactics off the back of them yet,” said Bartel.

“Coaches are naturally risk adverse and it’s easier for them to put forward defensive mechanisms before attacking mechanisms.

“A coach can make impact with a defensive side because it’s not as skills based.

“They just haven’t had a chance to experiment and explore yet.”

However, Jimmy did commend the AFL for the new six-six-six rule.

“Games are closer and I’ll give them a tick for that,” said Bartel.

“The margin between teams have been under two goals for 76 percent of game this year.”

As for the reducing the tackling, Jimmy wasn’t too impressed.

“I just don’t understand how you can create a rule to reduce tackling, it’s a part of the game

“It’s madness.”

