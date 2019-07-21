Advertisement
‘Left, right balance is essential,’ Lehmann’s Ashes XI
The Ashes is one of the most prized possessions in Australian cricket history, the choice of who will make up the squad can make or break a test and the series.
Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann shares his starting XI for Edgbaston with Julian King.
Boof’s starting XI:
1 – Warner
2 – Bancroft
3 – Harris
4 – Smith
5 – Head
6 – Burns
7 – Paine (c)
8 – Pattinson / Starc (depends on wicket)
9 – Cummins
10 – Hazlewood
11 – Lyon
Image: Morgan Hancock via Getty Images
