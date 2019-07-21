Macquarie Sports Radio
‘Left, right balance is essential,’ Lehmann’s Ashes XI

2 hours ago
Julian King
boofCricketDarren LehmannThe Ashes

The Ashes is one of the most prized possessions in Australian cricket history, the choice of who will make up the squad can make or break a test and the series.

Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann shares his starting XI for Edgbaston with Julian King.

Boof’s starting XI:

1 – Warner
2 – Bancroft
3 – Harris
4 – Smith
5 – Head
6 – Burns
7 – Paine (c)
8 – Pattinson / Starc (depends on wicket)
9 – Cummins
10 – Hazlewood
11 – Lyon

 

Image:  Morgan Hancock via Getty Images

Hear his XI here:

Hear the in-depth discussion with your calls too:

Julian King
News
