‘Left, right balance is essential,’ Lehmann’s Ashes XI

The Ashes is one of the most prized possessions in Australian cricket history, the choice of who will make up the squad can make or break a test and the series.

Darren ‘Boof’ Lehmann shares his starting XI for Edgbaston with Julian King.

Boof’s starting XI:

1 – Warner

2 – Bancroft

3 – Harris

4 – Smith

5 – Head

6 – Burns

7 – Paine (c)

8 – Pattinson / Starc (depends on wicket)

9 – Cummins

10 – Hazlewood

11 – Lyon

Image: Morgan Hancock via Getty Images

Hear his XI here:

Hear the in-depth discussion with your calls too: