Lehmann calls for Khawaja to return to Shield cricket

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann says Usman Khawaja is in a tough position heading into the Ashes series, urging selections not to take him to India in the coming months.

The 32-year-old has largely struggled across the Australia summer, punctuated by an errant shot which saw him depart for a duck on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

And Lehmann said Khawaja wasn’t as “sharp” as he’s seen him in previous years.

“He just looks like he’s a bit flat,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket.

“In Perth when we got his highest Test score (against India), he looked sharp and is a better player than he’s shown in the last few Tests.”

He said Australia should resist the urge to take Khawaja to India for the upcoming ODI series, preferring him to play domestic four-day cricket.

“He’s got to play the four Shield matches with the Duke ball,” he said.

“The way he got out yesterday was unlike Usman Khawaja, it was a lazy shot.

“He’s a better player than that.”

