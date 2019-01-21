Lehmann: Gabba “definitely” deserves to host Test opener

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann has called for Brisbane to open the home Test series again.

The Gabba traditionally hosted the opening Test of the Australian summer but that honour went to Adelaide late last year, with Cricket Australia deeming the ageing venue not fit enough to host a marquee match against India.

Instead, the Gabba will host a day-night Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on Thursday.

Lehmann told Levy and Riddell the Gabba should “definitely” be returned as the host of any Test opener in Australia, citing the country’s formidable record at the ground.

“They’re going to upgrade the ground and upgrade the public transport,” he said.

“The Gabba is OK but we’re lucky that all our stadiums are updated all the time. They get better and better every year.

“As long as the lights don’t go out we’ll be right!”

