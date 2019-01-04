Lehmann suggests Australia’s top priority for the Ashes

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann believes James Pattinson is an “essential” part of Australia’s Ashes defense later this year.

The injury-ravaged 28-year-old is currently playing BBL cricket with Brisbane Heat but has performed strongly in the Test side in recent years.

Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket the fast bowler has a key role to play for Australia in the coming months.

“I think James Pattinson is the guy they have to get right for the Ashes,” he said.

“In England, he bowls a really good length and he’s got a great record over there in County cricket.

“I think they’ll keep the same three fast bowlers and Nathan Lyon for the Sri Lanka Test matches but I think in England, I think the selectors will look at someone like (Pattinson).”

Click PLAY to hear more