Lehmann urges ICC to ‘have a good hard look’ at helping umpires

Ashes umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson have come under heavy scrutiny after a difficult start to the series with multiple decision being overturned.

“If they’re like players and get dropped or selected on performance, one or both of them probably shouldn’t umpire the second test match,” states former Australian coach Darren Lehmann.

Lehmann acknowledges the difficulties of the job but urges that the pressures and constant travel of the job take a toll on the umpires physically and mentally.

“They’ve got to find a way that allows the umpires to umpire at home so they’re not traveling as much. I was, 280-300 days away, they still travel 200-250 days.”

Speaking on the idea of having umpires from the host nation, Lehmann welcomes the idea.

“Most countries would not have a problem with it,” shares Lehmann.

Image: Nick Potts – PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images

