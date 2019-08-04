Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lehmann urges ICC to ‘have a good hard look’ at helping umpires

13 hours ago
King & Lehmann
CricketDarren LehmannICCThe Ashes

Ashes umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson have come under heavy scrutiny after a difficult start to the series with multiple decision being overturned.

“If they’re like players and get dropped or selected on performance, one or both of them probably shouldn’t umpire the second test match,” states former Australian coach Darren Lehmann.

Lehmann acknowledges the difficulties of the job but urges that the pressures and constant travel of the job take a toll on the umpires physically and mentally.

“They’ve got to find a way that allows the umpires to umpire at home so they’re not traveling as much. I was, 280-300 days away, they still travel 200-250 days.”

Speaking on the idea of having umpires from the host nation, Lehmann welcomes the idea.

“Most countries would not have a problem with it,” shares Lehmann.

Image: Nick Potts – PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

King & Lehmann
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83