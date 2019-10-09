Leigh Broxham provides update on Robbie Kruse’s hamstring injury

Melbourne Victory veteran Leigh Broxham says the club isn’t going to take any risks with striker Robbie Kruse.

The 31-year-old played 36 games for the club between 2009 and 2011 and returned ahead of the 2019-20 season.

But the fan favourite has been hampered by persistent injuries throughout his career, with a hamstring injury restricting his pre-season.

Victory ruled him out of the opening game of the season against Melbourne City earlier this week and Broxham said he was a week-to-week proposition.

“Obviously we’ve said he’s unavailable this week,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think he’ll take it week by week as we obviously don’t want to risk him too early coming back early from a hamstring injury.

“He’s looked good in the training sessions that he’s had and I’m excited for him to come back and do well.

“He knows his body best so hopefully he’s back sooner rather than later.”

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)