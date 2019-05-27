Leigh Matthews believes Brad Scott’s sacking ‘was very embarrassing for North Melbourne’

The breakup between Brad Scott and North Melbourne was poorly handled and “very embarrassing” for the club according to AFL legend Leigh Matthews.

News of Scott’s impending dismissal broke on Friday afternoon but an official announcement from the club didn’t come until Sunday.

“I thought it was very embarrassing for North Melbourne for something which should be announced without [scandal],” Matthews told David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“It’s quite early in the season for these sorts of things, we all know that decisions happen about coaches maybe from the halfway point onwards, but certainly one of these long-serving coaches moving on – which happens, you part company in due course in some shape or form – it’s just very early,

“12 games for the interim coach, that’s a big period of time,” he said.

The Kangaroos enjoyed a 25 point win over the Bulldogs in what turned out to be Brad Scott’s final game as head coach.

Leigh Matthews highlights this as one of the funny things about player psychology.

“We are always wondering ‘how is this kind of thing going to affect a playing group’?

“[The players] don’t really know what’s going on until the turn up at the footy, then they’re probably told what’s going to happen, this is going to be [Scott’s] last game as senior coach,

“You wonder if it’s going to distract them? Nup – it energised them.

“It just goes to show the strange psychology of the elite sports teams.”

