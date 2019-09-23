Leigh Matthews, Marnus Labuschagne & Glenn Lazarus

Ashes-winning batsman Marnus Labuschagne praises the magnificence that is Steve Smith and shares what goals he has this summer after his Ashes campaign.

Legends of their codes Leigh Matthews and Glenn Lazarus review and preview what look to be exciting and thrilling finals for the AFL and NRL. Especially the might of the GWS Giants going through to the AFL Grand Final.

Former Australian off-spinner and Giants Community Liaison Officer Gavin Robertson shares the Giants journey and what it means to him.

Premiership-winning five-eighth Jamie Soward gives the latest on the Canterbury Cup.

