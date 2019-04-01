Leigh Matthews singles out ‘biggest loser of the weekend’

Geelong thrashed the Melbourne Demons by 80 points. The Giants copped a 52 point drubbing from the reigning premiers. Hawthorn led by 30 points at 3/4 time before the Bulldogs kicked 9 on them in the final term to win by five goals.

But who does AFL legend Leigh Matthews brand as the biggest loser in Round 2?

“I’ve got to say, my biggest loser of the weekend was Richmond.” Lethal tells David Morrow and Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think Richmond have gone from being invincible over the last couple of years – the invincibility cracks, and the cloak is no longer,”

“They had the bad preliminary final last year after dominating the whole season and I think they’ve started poorly,

“Rance got injured and he’s out for the year, Riewoldt is now out for a month,

“I thought they were the clear premiership favourite preseason but already they’ve got the staggers.”