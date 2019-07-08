Leigh Matthews’ suggestion to make AFL more free-flowing

Coaching great Leigh Matthews wants to see a further reduction in interchange rotations in AFL.

The AFL capped rotations at 120 in 2014 and cut it back further to 90 per game in 2016.

But Matthews floated the idea of a more cutbacks in rotations, saying fatiguing players meant games opened up.

“The game seems to be better when players are more fatigued,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I don’t know what you do now – at the moment they’ve brought it back to 90 (rotations per game).

“I wish they had capped it at 30 or 40 (rotations) in about 2007, I’m convinced the game would have a better look to it than it currently has.

“Bringing the interchange cap (further) back might be another mechanism that will assist the spectacle of the sport, which is what I barrack for.”

