‘Let’s call it for what it really is’: Bartel’s big Melbourne call

2007 Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel says Melbourne’s conduct in 2009 should be labelled “match fixing”, not tanking.

As reported by the Herald Sun on Friday, multiple senior officials at the Demons conceded they were directed not to win games in favour of obtaining a priority pick.

But the former Geelong great “doesn’t get why” we “dance around” the issue of labeling what Melbourne did in 2009.

“Let’s call it what it really is,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Tanking is a nice word (but) it’s match fixing – I don’t get why we dance around it.

“You can’t go out and deliberately stack a game so your side doesn’t win for a future draft pick, that is match fixing and its finest.”

