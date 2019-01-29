Lets Lets Fly: The coaches under pressure in Australian sport

Mark Levy has outlined the coaches in the AFL and NRL this year who are under the most pressure.

Ahead of a bumper football season in prospect, Levy said Brisbane coach Anthony Siebold and Carlton coach Brendon Bolton were both particularly under the pump.

“Given the musical chairs toward the back end of last year, the supporters at Brisbane Broncos are demanding some immediate results,” he told Breakfast.



“The Broncos recruited Anthony Siebold who’s a rookie when it comes to the NRL, club greats were filthy Kevin Walters was overlooked, so Siebold needs to do well.

“In the AFL, let’s start with Carlton and I’m feeling for Brendon Bolton – the players are injuring themselves wrestling and during the pre season which doesn’t help.



“John Worsfold has done a remarkable job at Essendon after all the drama a few years ago, there’s no doubt though, they’ll need to improve.

“Ross Lyon needs to make the finals this year after missing out the last 3 years at Fremantle, the loss of Lachie Neale won’t help their cause at the Dockers.”

He said Parramatta coach Brad Arthur would be the first coach to go in the NRL this year.

