Levy and Riddell name their greatest Australian sporting ambassadors

Mark Levy says Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is Australia’s ultimate sporting ambassador.

Ahead of this weekend’s opening Grand Prix at Albert Park, Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio his attitude and openness with the media made him a likable character.

“I watched his press conference yesterday and he epitomises what I love about Australian sport,” he said.

“He looks like he’s enjoying looks like he’s enjoying life as a professional driver, he loves where he comes from and he understands the pressure that comes with his job.

“For mine, he’s the number one ambassador for Australian sport at the moment.”

But Mark Riddell disagreed, saying Matildas captain Sam Kerr was the leading Australian sporting ambassador.

“Kerr is my number one,” he said.

“She’s promoting the sport worldwide.”

