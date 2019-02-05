Levy and Riddell question controversial Lote Tuqiri tweet

Breakfast co-hosts Mark Levy and Mark Riddell have questioned the logic behind Lote Tuqiri’s controversial tweet.

The former Wallabies star defended deregisterd Rugby League player Ben Barba on Tuesday, expressing sympathy with him.

Say what you want about #BenBarba but today he’s been stripped of something he really loved doing and one of the things he’d be most passionate about. I feel sad for him today! I hope he can find something that fills that void. — Lote Tuqiri (@LoteTuqiri) February 5, 2019

The North Queensland Cowboys cancelled Barba’s contract after an alleged physical altercation with his partner.

“He may be passionate about playing Rugby League but he forfeited that right when he broke the law,” Mark Levy said.

“The allegations are there and the vision is there, anyone that assaults a women doesn’t belong in professional sport.

Riddell agreed, saying he feels “no sympathy” for Ben Barba.

“This was his last chance,” he said.

“There is no way anyone in the world should feel sympathy for him because he brought it on himself.”

