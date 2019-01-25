Levy and Riddell respond to Anna Wintour’s comments

Mark Levy and Mark Riddell have fired back at fashion icon Anna Wintour’s comment on Margaret Court.

The Vogue editor-in-chief is in Australia for the tennis and gave a keynote speech on Thursday, criticising the naming of a major arena in Court’s name at Melbourne Park.

Levy said her political views and sporting achievements should be separated.

“Margaret Court had an arena named after her because of her tennis career,” he said.

“What (Margaret Court) has said I disagree with and think it’s vile.

“At the end of the day, Margaret Court Arena is there because Margaret Court was and still is a champion of tennis

Mark Riddell agreed, telling Breakfast Court’s comments are “horrible” but she remains entitled to an opinion.

“I’ve got no problem with it,” he said.

“What she’s done on the tennis court a long time ago is why she’s had it named after her.”

