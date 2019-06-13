Levy calls for AFL apology over fan behaviour, SLAMS criticism of colleagues

Mark Levy says the AFL has plenty to answer for after a week where fan behaviour has come under intense scrutiny.

Carlton fan ‘Frankie’ was kicked out of Marvel Stadium last Saturday for allegedly calling an umpire a ‘bald-headed flog’, while high-profile fan Joffa is adamant he won’t attend another game until AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan apologises.

Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio the league was “jumping at shadows” after the high-profile Adam Goodes booing controversy, urging the AFL to apologise to their fans.

“I’ve been covering the AFL for a little while now and it’s become evident to me, the governing body has got the media running scared and they’re afraid of criticising those in charge,” he said.

“At the end of the day, Gil McLachlan is a custodian of the AFL and without the loyalty of the supporters, you haven’t got a game to oversee so do what’s right and apologise.

“We’ve been inundated with complaints from AFL fans who are fed-up with their treatment at the footy and it’s got to a point where the league is planting integrity officials in the stands to monitor the behaviour of the supporters.”



Levy defended his colleagues at 3AW Football, who were criticised by Melbourne radio station SEN on Thursday after speaking directly to ‘Frankie’ after his ejection at Marvel Stadium last weekend.

“Can someone explain what’s inappropriate about the team on 3AW speaking to the supporter who’s been unfairly treated,” he said.

“My advice to Mr Whateley is to get out of his ivory tower and spend some time in the real world.



“As for my mates at 3AW Football, if they’re going to stand up for the supporters who have been hard-done-by, I’m glad to call them my colleagues over someone who takes the side of the AFL.”



