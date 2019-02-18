Levy “disappointed” with shifting off-field NRL narrative

Mark Levy isn’t happy with the off-field behaviour of some NRL players being used to smear the entire playing group.

Rugby League has had to endure a number of off-field incidents during the summer, with Jack de Belin’s case the latest in a string of incident.

But Levy told Breakfast it was a clear minority ruining it for the majority of players who abide by the rules.

“I’ve been really disappointed with the narrative at the moment which is painting the entire Rugby League fraternity as some sort of smutty, misbehaved, group of men,” he said.



“In my experience around the game, that couldn’t be further from the truth and I find the suggestions out there at the moment quite offensive when people are trying to tarnish the NRL players with the same brush.

“Jack De Belin, Jarryd Hayne and Dylan Walker are facing very serious allegations but spare me this rubbish about the entire competition needing a lesson in respect and abiding by the law, because most of the players I’ve met are role-models and leaders in the community.”

