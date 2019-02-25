Levy Lets Fly: AFL not providing clarity on illicit drugs

Mark Levy says the AFL aren’t doing enough to stamp out illicit drugs in the sport.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it appeared the league wasn’t taking the issue seriously enough.

“The respected Ross Stevenson revealed on his breakfast program that it was his understanding 16 players from one-club had used the mental illness card to be spared from drug testing in the AFL,” he said.



“Those numbers have been dismissed by the boss of the Players’ Association and the AFL’s general counsel Andrew Dillon who said over the weekend the reports are untrue.



“Do these people think the likes of Peter Gordon from the Western Bulldogs, former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas and AFL legend Nick Riewoldt are making these stories up?



“When I hear comments like these, I think to myself – well surely the league is doing something to fix it.



“But when you go in search of answers from the AFL and the Players Association they don’t offer proof or provide clarity.”

