Levy Lets Fly: Australia is “moving on” from Kyrgios and Tomic

LEVY LETS FLY

Mark Levy thinks Australia is moving on from controversial pair Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic.

Rising stars Alex De Minaur and Ash Barty made deep runs at the Australian Open, while the likes of Alex Bolt and Alexei Popyrin have also performed strongly at the first major tournament of the year.

In stark contrast, Tomic and Kyrgios were both sent packing in the first round of the tournament, with the former questioning the integrity of Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt in a fiery post-match press conference.

Levy told Breakfast Hewitt was justified is sidelining Tomic from the Davis Cup team.

“Tomic and Kyrgios had their chance and they stuffed it up,” he said.



“They’ve only got themselves to blame and the carry on last week from Bernard Tomic was an embarrassment – fancy attacking a bloke who reached extraordinary heights on the tennis court.

“Lleyton Hewitt is nurturing the youngsters in Australian tennis and good on him for shunning two blokes who couldn’t care less about this country.”

After five weeks off during the summer, Levy also said Dylan Napa’s leaked video should serve as a warning for other NRL players and defended Australian Test captain Tim Paine.

