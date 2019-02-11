Levy Lets Fly: Gallop should resign if answers on Stajcic sacking aren’t provided

Mark Levy has called for more answers on why Alen Stajcic was sacked as Matildas boss.

A shattered Stajcic spoke publicly for the first time since losing his job on Monday and lamented the way FFA has handled his depature.

And Levy told Breakfast FFA CEO David Gallop’s job should come under question if he doesn’t front up today to explain why the sacking occurred.

“I urge Gallop to outline the reasons for the sacking of Alen Stajcic today, not tomorrow or not next week but today,” he said.

“If you keep hiding behind confidentiality arrangements, my advice is to resign your position immediately.

“Australian Football is at the crossroads at the moment and your leadership has been called into question for the last time, consider this a tap on the shoulder from supporters across the country, because they’ve completely lost faith in Gallop as the CEO.



“It’s a shame such a respected sporting administrator has to finish his tenure this way but at the end of the day, you could have avoided the situation you find yourself in at the moment, if you were just open and honest with everyone from the start.



“Football in this country should be on the rise, instead it’s going backwards.”

