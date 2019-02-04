Levy Lets Fly: Hakeem Al-Araibi case has reached critical point

Mark Levy has called on Australia to get behind the release of detained footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi

Al-Araibi – who fled Bahrain and settled in Australia – was arrested in November while on his honeymoon in Bangkok. He was playing for state league club Pascoe Vale in Victoria shortly before the trip.

The Thailand Police were forced to take him into custody because of an Interpol Notice which issued at the request of officials in Bahrain.

The 25 year old is wanted over the vandalism of a police station in 2012, but there’s evidence to suggest he was playing a televised game of football at the time.



Former Socceroo Craig Foster has advocated for his release, flying to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland to lobby officials.

Levy told Breakfast after seeing Al-Araibi being walked into court in Thailand yesterday, the seriousness of the situation hit home.

“We cannot stand by and allow this to continue,” he said.

“Hakeem Al-Araibi has done nothing wrong and the footage of him playing in that football match is the evidence needed to ensure he’s released from Thailand.

“We need more action from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, because an Australian refugee needs our help and we cannot abandon him because it’s too difficult.”

Click PLAY to hear more