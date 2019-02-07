Levy Lets Fly: It’s time to relax the dress code at the races

Mark Levy says it’s time to relax our dress codes at racing meets around the country.

He says he’s sick of being given dirty looks when suggesting normal dress conventions are altered at racing meets.

“In my experience at racetracks across the country, they are too bloody strict when it comes to jackets,” he told Breakfast.

“Heaven forbid you forget to wear a tie, otherwise you have to borrow one from the cloak room which is either 80 years old or soaked in dry red wine.

“I think it’s time we relax the rules and dress code at the races, is anyone with me?”

