Levy Lets Fly: NRL CEO in difficult position following landmark meeting

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has been backed into a corner, according to Mark Levy.

The Rugby League Commission opted to stand down Jack de Belin at a landmark meeting on player behaviour yesterday, with all players who commit serious offences with a maximum jail term of 11 years or more to be dealt with under a new “no-fault stand down” clause.

“Just think about it for a second,” Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“Mr Greenberg talks about improving the image of the game that’s taken a battering in the off-season but at the same time he writes a reference for Greg Inglis who was convicted of drink driving late last year.”

Levy called for consistency across the board when it came to dealing with misbehaving players.

“I think you’ll find the courts are fairly consistent because they have guidelines to work from,” he said.

“The referees should be consistent due to a rulebook they follow and the same goes for the NRL which needs a consistent approach to penalties imposed on individuals and clubs.



“The NRL boss has backed himself into a corner over the last few months.”

