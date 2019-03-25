Levy Lets Fly: NRL making a “mockery” of concussion rules

Mark Levy is concerned NRL players are exploiting concussion rules.

He says players are using the rules as a free interchange where suffering other injuries.

“The 16 clubs are abusing the rules and using the guidelines to get a free interchange during a game of football,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I won’t retract the comment I made about players abusing the concussion rules, because clubs have been fined for doing it in the past, I wonder if the Josh Hoffman tackle is being looked at by the NRL from Sunday afternoon.



“The Parramatta flyer copped a poke in the eye and you guessed it, the concussion card went up in the air from the interchange official.

“I’m not a medical professional, so can someone explain how that’s dealt with under concussion?



“I honestly believe these NRL clubs are taking the mickey sometimes and in my view, they’re cheating by earning themselves a free interchange.

“They’re making a mockery of the policy that was put in place.”



Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast