Levy Lets Fly: Racing cheats deserve life ban

Mark Levy has called for a lifetime ban on anyone caught cheating in thoroughbred racing.

It comes after three arrests were made on Wednesday at Darren Weir’s stables in Victoria, with the trio released without charge pending further investigation.

Levy told Breakfast it was “paramount” sporting integrity remains at the forefront of any investigation.

“Billions and billions of dollars are invested by punters, owners and other racing participants each and every year,” he said.

“We’ve seen the problems stemming from betting scandals in the cricket world with well-known names engaging in fraudulent behaviour on and off the field.



“Do we really want to end up with question marks hanging over the Australian Racing Industry – well if not, anyone found guilty is rubbed out for life.”

He said while he’ll continue to back the horse racing industry, there was no place in sport for cheats.

“I’ll be there first person to sit here and defend the racing industry, especially when the animal activists start protesting about the sport being cruel,” he said.

“When you’ve got dawn raids involving one of the most successful trainers in the country, you start to question who else is trying to gain an unfair advantage.



“If you cheat or use electrical devices on horses, there is no place for you in the racing industry.”



