Levy Lets Fly: Selectors miss golden opportunity to blood youth

Mark Levy says Australian Test selectors have missed the mark not picking Marcus Stoinis and Will Pucovski.

The untried pair won’t play against Sri Lanka in the second Test after an unchanged team was named following Australia’s comprehensive victory in the first match of the series.

And Levy said the selectors got it “horribly wrong” not drafting Stoinis and Pucovski into the side.

“If it wasn’t for Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson, we’d be talking about another horror performance from our batsmen who haven’t scored a century this summer,” he said.

“Spare me the rubbish about the youngsters having a lack of experience and the fact they need some time around the group, why don’t we throw them in the deep end and give them a crack at making a name for themselves.

“Instead of picking these impressive cricketers waiting for their chance, the selectors keep persisting with the likes of the Marsh brothers, when they should be playing cricketers posting big scores like Will Pucovski and Marcus Stoinis who’s a genuine all-rounder.”

“To make matters worse, (Pucovksi and Stoinis) were added to the squad and miss out.”



The Breakfast co-host said rather than focusing on criticising Mitchell Starc, attention should instead turn to Australia’s batting woes ahead of an upcoming Ashes series in England.

“When I think about the summer, the bowlers are more than capable of taking 20 wickets but there’s no point doing that when our batsmen aren’t posting competitive scores,” he said.



“Shane Warne is leading the charge when it comes to criticising Starc, but shouldn’t the Spin King be focusing on the real weakness at the moment which is the batting?”

