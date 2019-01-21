Levy Lets Fly: Stajcic and Flanagan should be reinstated

LEVY LETS FLY

Mark Levy has called for both Alen Stajcic and Shane Flanagan to be returned to their respective posts.

The former Matildas boss was dismissed by the FFA earlier this week, while the recently deregistered Flanagan resigned as head coach of the Cronulla Sharks yesterday.

Levy told Breakfast both coaches deserved better.

“It’s hardly surprising when you look at the track record of the NRL Integrity Unit and Football Federation Australia,” he said.



Following David Gallop’s press conference on Monday afternoon, he said the FFA had a lot to answer for as they look to appoint a new coach just six months before the Women’s World Cup kicks off in France.

I watched the press conference yesterday held by David Gallop and it was 15 minutes of my life that I’ll never get back,” he said.



“The football community still is none the wiser as to why Alen Stajcic was sacked as coach of the Matildas when they’re ranked six in the world, they’re preparing for a World Cup and the players obviously respect the man in charge of the national team.

