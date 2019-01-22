Levy Lets Fly: Why there’s a “problem” with esports

LEVY LETS FLY

Mark Levy has questioned whether esports are actually sports.

Competitions around the world centered on video games have rapidly grown in the past few years but the Breakfast co-host still isn’t convinced.

And he extended the chat to AFL and NRL Supercoach competitions, where fans are able to create their own fantasy teams.

“I want to have a chat about Supercoach,” he said.

“I was talking to a recently retired NRL player recently who told me his mates tried to get the inside scoop for their Supercoach.

“I’ve started seeing the ads in the newspaper and online for the new season in the NRL and AFL but I still have absolutely no idea how it works and I want to give it a try.

Levy said he has a “problem” calling esports actual sports.

“Apparently these esports are taking the world by storm with the FFA even backing a competition over the last couple of years,” he said.



“Surely it’s more entertaining kicking the actual footy.”