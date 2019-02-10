Levy Lets Fly: Winx’s return a good news story for racing

Mark Levy has hailed the return of Winx.

The champion mare will race in the Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

And the Breakfast co-host said she had become a “sensation” for racing ahead of her first appearance since the Cox Plate.

“Thankfully there’s some good news for the racing industry to celebrate this week with the return of Winx,” he said.

“They should get a decent field for the Apollo with the likes of Trapeze Artist, Happy Clapper, Hartnell and last year’s winner Endless Drama to line up.



“But they won’t stand a chance against a mare that’s won 29 races in a row and hasn’t been beaten in 4 years and she’s won the Apollo twice.



“It’s all part of the bigger plan with the connections admitting the Queen Elizabeth likely to be the Grand Finale, her last race here in Sydney.



“There’s no doubt Winx is an extremely special athlete and she’s the reason I love doing what I do, because you ride the rollercoaster.



“I’m not embarrassed to say I’ve been reduced to tears after some of her wins because it’s hard not to get caught up in all the emotion.



“She’s not only a household name in Australia, people tune in to watch around the world.”



