Levy “really disappointed” with Beattie’s comments

Mark Levy has slammed Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter Beattie following his comments on NRL player behaviour.

Ahead of today’s much-anticipated meeting set to decide how the league does with misbehaving NRL players, Levy said Beattie’s comments this week weren’t befitting someone who’s in such an important position.

He said Beattie’s acted more like a politician than a chairman commissioner.

“I’ve been really disappointed with some of the comments being made by Commission Chairman Peter Beattie who thinks he’s still the Queensland Premier trying to grab headlines and put his name up in lights,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“Mr Beattie needs to remember this isn’t politics and in his role, he needs to carefully weigh-up the information available to him but if you listen to his statements, the chairman has already made up his mind (on player behaviour).

“Given the enormity of the situation, why wouldn’t he play a straight bat but instead, he’s made outlandish statements to the media and even retweeted comments from people like Mal Meninga who thinks players should be stood down immediately.



“I’ve said it in the past and I’ll say it again this morning, I don’t understand how and why these politicians get involved in sport, given their background of spinning stories to suit themselves and their political persuasion.”

