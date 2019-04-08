Levy’s solution to help the A-League and the SCG

Controversy arose over the weekend when Melbourne Victory midfielder, Terry Antonis injured his knee against Sydney FC at the SCG.

Victory coach, Kevin Muscat called the SCG surface a ‘disgrace’ as the venue is currently home to four codes of footy while Allianz Stadium is being redeveloped and the final touches are being put on the new Western Sydney Stadium.

The PFA and FFA have come out and declared if the pitch is not significantly improved, they will look for new venues.

Mark Levy makes the very pertinent point that the uneven surface created by the SCG’s cricket pitch could have been easily rectified by the A-League deciding to play at ANZ Stadium or Leichhardt Oval. Both were vacant on the weekend.

Jimmy Bartel on the other hand points to the fact that as unfortunate as the Antonis incident is, Marvel Stadium’s pitch is not much better, and that is owned by the AFL who won’t invest to fix it.

The Sydney Swans will be the next team to play on the controversial surface when they take on Melbourne on Thursday night.