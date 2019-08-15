Lions captain impressed by ‘incredible’ maturity of playing group

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko says he’s impressed the maturity the playing group are showing ahead of a blockbuster last two weeks of the season.

The Lions take on Geelong at a sold-out Gabba on Saturday afternoon, the second time this year they’ve sold out their home venue.

As it stands, Brisbane sit in second spot behind Geelong on percentage.

They then head to Melbourne to face Richmond on the final Sunday of the regular season.

But Zorko told Macquarie Sports Radio he’s intent on not looking too far ahead, with his focus firmly on taking down the Cats.

“Although we’re a young, emerging group, the maturity of the group has been incredible,” he said.

“It’d be very easy for blokes to be thinking ahead but they haven’t and they’ve focused on what’s at hand this week.

“Everyone has done what they’ve done exactly what they’ve done in previous weeks, they’ve reviewed their games and done their research.

“That’s really impressive for mine.”

Image: Jono Searle/AFL Photos via Getty Images