Litchfield looking to smash sixes and exams

She’s juggling a WBBL campaign with her high school exams but Sydney Thunder wunderkind Phoebe Litchfield isn’t getting carried away with the expectations placed upon her despite scoring an unbeaten 52 runs in their win over the Brisbane Heat on the weekend.

Speaking to Christian Jantzen on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights the 16-year-old remained modest saying she doesn’t enjoy the praise she has received since guiding the Thunder to a seven-wicket victory.

“I can’t say I enjoy it too much, it’s a nice thing to say but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself because I don’t think I’m that amazing, but hopefully I can keep on taking it in my stride and keep performing”, she said.

When asked if a call up to the Australian team was on the horizon, Litchfield said the focus is to just keep on getting better.

“I just try to keep on getting better, keep on improving. That’s years, and years, and years, and years, and years down the track”.

It’s not the first time she has had to juggle things, playing representative hockey before choosing cricket.

“Last year it was sort of 50/50, each cricket season I liked cricket, and each hockey season I liked hockey, but this year with the opportunities that have come my way I lean towards cricket now,”she said.

