LIVE 7PM | Australia vs England – ICC Cricket World Cup

Ali vs Frazier. Holden vs Ford. New South Wales vs Queensland. Carlton vs Collingwood. Palmer vs Nicklaus. Hunt vs Lauda.

Australia vs England.

It’s a salivating rivalry, overflowing with history, charged with colonial animosity, and responsible for serving up the most tantalising cricket in the history of leather and willow.

These two great nations meet tonight on the hallowed turf of the home of cricket’s, Lord’s, and you can hear every ball in this clash of the titans live and free on Macquarie Sports Radio.

The stakes could not be higher for the Three Lions. Pride, for starters. As host nation and pre-tournament favourites, losing to their archrival at the home of cricket is merciless and humiliating gut-punch, a fresh kill for the rabid local tabloids.

Most importantly, however, England’s place in the tournament is at stake. Losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka put England in a precarious position and in desperate need of wins. But consider this: England have not beaten Australia, New Zealand, or India in a World Cup match over the past 27 years, dating back to WC 1992.

Their next three matches? Australia, New Zealand, India.

Juicy.

Decoding Australia’s performances in this World Cup has been an interesting exercise. Sure, they’ve won 13 of their past 14 ODI’s and have dropped only one match in the tournament against India. Their wins have been scratchy at best, complete with batting collapses and bowling depth issues, with matches being saved only by notable individual performances.

Will Australia’s shaky middle order be exposed by the likes of Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes? Will David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith combine for a furious total such that our middle order matters less? Can our bowlers even take ten wickets against an opponent as classy as England?

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc emerge as Australia’s weapons to watch. England’s middle order, unlike Australias, has amassed runs at an alarming rate this World Cup. The likes of Butler, Stokes, Ali, Woakes are big hitters swinging freely. However, their propensity to throw the willow at anything and everything would be dampened by the loss of early wickets, thus the importance of Australia striking in the opening power play.

This match was always going to be one of the World Cup’s showpieces, but now with added spice considering the lofty heights of the stakes.

