LIVE 7PM | Australia vs India – ICC Cricket World Cup

A perfect start to Australia’s World Cup defence campaign will be seriously in a clash of the Titans when the Green and Gold go head-to-head against King Kohli’s powerhouse:

Australia vs India.

Experience every ball, every bouncer, every back foot barrage of the World Cup’s biggest blockbuster to date with the best commentary team in the business on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Australia cruised to victory over Afghanistan but were shaken, rattled and rolled by an onslaught of short balls from the West Indian pace attack which tore through our top order.

The Aussies lost 5 wickets for 79 runs before Steve Smith steadied the ship, assisted by Nathan Coulter-Nile with the bat before Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did what they do best with the ball, locking in a 15 run victory.

Former captain Ricky Ponting, who’s assisting Justin Langer with coaching duties, admits he has concerns about top order.

“It’s pretty fair to say some of the boys are a bit disappointed with their batting at the top,” Ponting said.

“But listening to Steve Smith talk about it as well, the wicket was a little bit more uneven than what we thought it might have been, you could see a lot of uneven bounce with the shorter ball in particular.

“The boys found it difficult to play the ball off the back foot. Yes, they led to a couple of dismissals, but it was more the follow-up balls and the mindset around how we played some of the short-pitched bowling today that was the biggest concern.”

Australia will receive no reprieve from aggressive fast bowling when they face India on Sunday night. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were dangerous in India’s opening match against Bangladesh, while Jasprit Bumrah is staking his claim as one of the world’s best fast bowlers with the red or the white ball.

With the bowlers arching their backs and the batsmen swinging like their keys are in the bowl, one thing remains abundantly clear:

This match won’t fail to disappoint.

