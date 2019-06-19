LIVE 7PM THURSDAY | Australia vs Bangladesh – ICC Cricket World Cup

Reigning World Cup Champions Australia will be looking to continue their impressive start to the tournament when they take on Bangladesh on Thursday night at Trent Bridge.

The Aussies are coming off a convincing win over Sri Lanka. where skipper Aaron Finch top scored with a barnstorming 153, one of the highest score of the tournament so far.

Form with the bat is followed by form with the ball, particularly strike weapon Mitchell Starc whose impressive campaign includes a couple of four-wicket hauls and a five-for.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh dismantled the West Indies and breezed to a seven-wicket victory. Their star player of the tournament, Shaklb Al Hasan proved the hero once again after scoring 124 not out off 99 balls.

Australia and England both sit on top of the table with eight points, meaning every match is crucial for the Aussies as we approach the latter stages of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bangladesh sit just one win outside the top four, and a stunning upset against the Australians would catapult them into finals calculations.

For Bangladesh to topple the reigning champs, their star man Shaklb Al Hasan must remain vicious with the bat. The leading run scorer of the World Cup so far with 384 runs, the hopes of Bangladesh progressing forward rely on this man.

Australia’s bowling will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the game, here’s looking at you Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Both bowlers sit inside the top five of wicket-takers in the tournament to date and their insatiable appetite for scalps shows no sign of abating.

Hear every ball of Australia's clash with Sri Bangladesh LIVE and FREE on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7:00 pm Thursday, June 20.

Experience the action from The Oval with ball-by-ball commentary from Macquarie Sports Radio's Bruce Eva and Julian King, plus expert analysis from former Australian coach Darren 'Boof' Lehmann, former Australia Women's skipper Alex Blackwell, and New South Wales paceman Trent Copeland.

