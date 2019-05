Melbourne Victory take on the in-form Wellington Phoenix in the first Hyundai A-League Elimination Final!

James Troisi has failed to recover from a hamstring injury and will watch on from Victory’s sideline.

The Phoenix welcome back two key players, skipper Andrew Durante and midfielder Alex Rufer have both been recalled to the squad.

Kick off at AAMI Park is scheduled for 7:50pm but tune in from 7:00pm for pre-game analysis with Football Nation.