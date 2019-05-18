Live and free: FA Cup final on Macquarie Sports Radio

Macquarie Sports Radio is the ONLY place you can listen to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford.

Manchester City are looking to become the first team to win an English domestic treble – claiming all three local competitions on offer in the one season: the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

They completed the first leg earlier in the year when they downed Chelsea in a penalty shootout to defend their League Cup title.

Last weekend they capped off an incredible League season when they pipped Liverpool to the title to make it back to-back EPL titles.

This will be Manchester City’s 11th appearance in an FA Cup Final and their first since 2013, when they lost 0-1 to Wigan. They’ve won the competition five times (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969 and 2011).

Watford’s only previous FA Cup Final appearance came in 1984 under manager Graham Taylor, losing 0-2 to Everton at Wembley.