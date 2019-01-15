LIVE BLOG: Australia v India 2nd ODI LIVE from the Adelaide Oval!

HOW TO LISTEN?

Today’s Commentary Team: Tim Lane, Bruce Eva, Julia Price, John Emburey

=======

FINCH FAILS AGAIN

Australian Captain Aaron Finch had another failure in what has been a tough summer for the enigmatic opener. Finch was patient in Adelaide before trying to club Bhuvneshwar Kumar up over his head and getting an inside edge, bowled once again for 6.

It will bring his spot in the team and leadership into question ahead of the World Cup in England in the middle of this year. Will he be the captain of that tournament? It doesn’t look good for the talented Victorian.

DRINKS! Australia are 2-61 and after losing Aaron Finch and Alex Carey within 5 balls of each other, Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja are looking to dig in. Shami and Kumar with the wickets for India. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/w3j61Pvxgw — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) January 15, 2019

=======

FINAL TEAMS

Australia are unchanged from the team that played in Sydney.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff.

India have made the one change with Mohammed Siraj coming in for his Debut, replacing Khaleel Ahmed.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

=======

THE BUILD UP!

It is a hot one in Adelaide today with the temperature expected to hit 42 degrees, making conditions near impossible for cricket. Australia have the opportunity to wrap up the series today and if they do it will be the first ODI series win in over 2 years.

Australia will pick the same XI that won game one in Sydney, meaning that Mitch Marsh has again missed out, and Australia still haven’t picked Adam Zampa as another spin option, making Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis the All rounders of the side.

Australia won by 34 runs in Sydney with some new faces showing promise with Jhye Richardson steaming in and taking 4/26 from his 10 overs. Debutante Jason Behrendorff bowled good lines and removed the dangerous Shikar Dhawan first ball and the Australians were able to restrict India to just 254 in pursuit of 288.

The Australians will be desperate to put the heat on India (literally) again in this contest who need to win the final two matches in order to leave the country with 2 series wins.

Keep clicking back throughout the day to hear all the analysis, highlights and news from the Adelaide Oval.