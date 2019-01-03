India put Australia to the sword on flat SCG wicket

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 9:30am AEDT, 9:00am AEST: Bruce Eva, Tim Lane, Mat Thompson, Glenn McGrath, Ian Chappell, Mike Hussey, Darren Lehmann, John Emburey.

STUMPS – AUSTRALIA SURVIVE AFTER INDIA POST MASSIVE TOTAL

Australia have survived 10 overs with the bat after India posted 7/622 after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara who was out for 193, before wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recorded his second test century blitzing the Australian bowlers to score 159 runs before Virat Kohli declared. Ravi Jadeja chipped in with 81, eventually being bowled by Nathan Lyon.

Lyon ended up with 4 wickets and Josh Hazlewood toiled away taking two wickets yesterday, but not adding to his total today.

Marcus Harris showed plenty of promise ending the night 19 not out while Usman Khawaja is 5 not out and received a life on 2, being dropped by Pant off the bowling of Shami.

Australia are in a serious amount of trouble and will go about at least salvaging a draw as they go about chasing the mammoth total in front of them.

We will be back tomorrow for Jane McGrath day, a special day, Pink day at the SCG.

STUMPS! Australia survived just 10 overs from India to get to stumps 0-24. Marcus Harris is 19 not out. India's day with Pujara (193) and Pant (159) the big winners of the day.



Click PLAY to hear the highlights from Day 2 at the SCG.

DECLARATION – PANT AND JADEJA IN THE RUNS

India have finally declared at 7-622 with wicketkeeper Rishbah Pant unbeaten on 159, his second test match century, as Australia looked tired and drained after a day and a half in the field. Ravi Jadeja got in on the act with 81 runs of his own.

Nathan Lyon ended up with 4 wickets, with Josh Hazlewood taking 2 and Starc just 1 wicket.

Australia will face 10 overs tonight, with Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja to face the Indian pace bowlers.

DECLARED! India have declared 7-622 with Nathan Lyon removing Ravi Jadeja for 81. His fourth wicket for the game. Australia will be happy to get to the sheds.



ODI SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT

Australian selectors have named a 14 man squad for the upcoming three ODI series against India in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

Peter Siddle earns a recall for the first time in eight years, as he looks to secure a spot on the plane to England for next years World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey have been named as Vice Captains and will assist skipper Aaron Finch throughout the series.

ODI SQUAD

Aaron Finch (c) (Victoria)

Usman Khawaja (Queensland)

Shaun Marsh (Western Australia)

Peter Handscomb (Victoria)

Glenn Maxwell (Victoria)

Marcus Stoinis (Western Australia)

Mitch Marsh (vc) (Western Australia)

Alex Carey (vc) (South Australia)

Jhye Richardson (Western Australia)

Billy Stanlake (Queensland)

Jason Behrendorff (Western Australia)

Peter Siddle (Victoria)

Nathan Lyon (New South Wales)

Adam Zampa (South Australia)

Click PLAY to listen to Darren Lehmann and Tim Lane discuss the ODI Squad

LUNCH – INDIA GRINDING AUSTRALIA INTO THE DIRT

Not good signs for Australia at the Lunch break. Just the one wicket in the session with Nathan Lyon taking the one wicket of Hanuma Vihari, after replays showed the ball took his edge.

A lot of work to do at the SCG for the Aussies. Pujara is closing in on another double century and has looked untroubled again at the SCG.

LUNCH! Australia are under serious pressure on a flat SCG pitch as India go into the main break 5-389. India are grinding the home side into the ground. Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 181 and Rishabh Pant is 27.



======

PATTINSON KEY FOR ASHES TOUR

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann has named James Pattinson as someone who MUST be in England next year for the Ashes due to his ability to swing the ball in English conditions.

Read Lehmann’s comments HERE

INDIA CONTINUE TO DOMINATE ON DAY 2

Australia have managed just the one wicket on a tough day 2 at the SCG where Chetehswar Pujara passed 150 for the seventh time in his career. Nathan Lyon took the wicket of Hanuma Vihari who was given out after a review showed a smile spike on snicko ending Vihari’s day on 41.

On a flat pitch at the SCG the Australians have struggled to get the ball to do anything and look set to be chasing 400+ on Day 2.

150! He just keeps going. Cheteshwar Pujara passes 150 and looks untroubled. INDIA 4-328



THE BUILD UP TO DAY 2

Australia have a lot of work to do on day 2 at the SCG with India in complete control thanks to an unbeaten 130 from Cheteshwar Pujara, who was untroubled on his way to his third century in Australia this series. India ended day 1 at 4-303 with Hanuma Vihari doing some late order hitting ending up on 39 not out.

Australia had some early joy with Josh Hazlewood removing KL Rahul second over of the day with the out of form Indian opener edging to Shaun Marsh at first slip. Nathan Lyon then dismissed Mayank Agarwal who was looking comfortable on his way to 77, before throwing it away trying to hit Lyon for a third six in the over.

Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers taking 2/51 from his 20 overs. Mitchell Starc got rid of Ajinkya Rahane with a ball that shot up off a good length and took his glove.

Hazlewood got the big wicket of Virat Kohli first over after the lunch break out for 23 down the leg side.

It is going to be an uphill battle for Australia today as India look to capitalize on their position and put a score of 400+ on the board before sending the Australians in and going about Bowling them out cheaply similar to what happened in Melbourne.

Keep clicking back throughout the afternoon for updates, highlights and all the latest news from the SCG.

