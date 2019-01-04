Bad light halts proceedings in Sydney as India put Australia under pressure again!

MATCH STREAM: Macquarie Sports Radio App, Macquarie Sports Radio website or Cricket Australia website

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 9:30am AEDT, 9:00am AEST: Bruce Eva, Tim Lane, Mat Thompson, Glenn McGrath, Ian Chappell, Mike Hussey, Darren Lehmann, John Emburey.

======

STUMPS – PLAY ABANDONED DUE TO BAD LIGHT

Play was called off early on Day 3 due to bad light and scattered rain in Sydney with Australia under pressure at 6-236. Marcus Harris was Australia’s best with 79 before chopping on to his stumps trying to cut Ravi Jadeja.

Australia then lost 4-79 in the second session with Shaun Marsh falling for 8 and Head gone for 20. Tim Paine was bowled in the first over after tea and Peter Handscomb stood tall to be 28 not out and Cummins is 25 not out.

Play will start earlier than scheduled tomorrow, commencing at 10am.

======

TEA – INDIA IN CONTROL AGAIN

Australia have lost wickets in big clumps to sit at 5-198 at the tea break, with many of the top order getting a start. Shaun Marsh was dismissed for 8, edging to slip off Jadeja and Travis Head hitting the ball straight back to Kuldeep Yadav, gone for 20 which put India back on top.

Peter Handscomb remains not out and was joined late by skipper Tim Paine as they look to survive the day and make sure they are not all out by the end of play this evening.

TEA! Australia under serious pressure, going in at 5-198. Australia lost 4-76 in the session. India’s session. FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/BZpuqDx2n1 pic.twitter.com/TpDCTbzXXH — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) January 5, 2019



======

WARNER BACKED TO RETURN

Ian Chappell and Darren Lehmann have said they hope and believe David Warner will return to the Australian set up when his ban ends in March.

“Marcus Harris will be a great partner to David Warner because he is busy at the crease, and I am telling you I believe Warner will return.” Ian Chappell said on the Macquarie Cricket coverage.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO CHAPPELL AND LEHMANN’S COMMENTS

======

LUNCH – AUSTRALIA SHOW SOME FIGHT

Marcus Harris has stood strong in the first session at the SCG going into Lunch 77 not out, showing a vast array of shots as he looked to take it to the Indian bowlers on a slow and flat Sydney pitch.

Marnus Labuschange started slowly but is getting himself into the contest playing some beautiful drives through the covers and is sweeping nicely to the spinners. He is 18 not out, and came to the crease on the back of Usman Khawaja’s wicket, who fell for 27 trying to take Kuldeep Yadav up over his head for a boundary.

The pitch is not providing much to the Indian bowlers, as it looks to be a good batting deck on a very hot day in Sydney.

THAT’S LUNCH! Marcus Harris has stood tall this morning, playing a positive game and going into Lunch on 77. Marnus Labuschange is not out 18. Usman Khawaja the only man out for 27. AUS 1-122, trailing by 500 runs. #AUSvIND FOLLOW: https://t.co/BZpuqDx2n1 pic.twitter.com/WGThOu6RKe — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) January 5, 2019



======

THE BUILD UP

It is PINK day at the SCG, in memory of Jane McGrath, and Sydney will decked out in Pink to pay tribute to the former wife of Australian great Glenn McGrath and bring awareness to breast cancer in this country.

Australia will need to muster up every bit of resolve they have and try to make some ground on India’s gigantic total of 7/622d. Marcus Harris has shown some good aggression early on, leaving the new Australian opener 19 not out as he tried to unsettle the Indian bowlers. Usman Khawaja had an early life, dropped by centurion Rishabh Pant which sent the Aussies to the dressing room 0/24 having withstood 10 overs from India.

It is extremely hot in Sydney today, with temperatures soaring about 35 degrees which will make things hard work for both sides, but may give Australia a slight edge on Day 3 and allow them to put runs on the board as India’s bowlers tire.

It won’t be easy for Australia, however, after two days of punishment, they will want to make sure they fight for every run and give the public a good showing.

Keep clicking back here throughout the afternoon for more analysis, highlights and expert opinion on a big Pink day at the SCG.

======

CATCH UP ON ANYTHING YOU MISSED FROM DAY 2 AT THE SCG HERE