Australia follow on as India close in on historic win!

STUMPS – BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY AGAIN

Bad light has halted play for a second day with Australia sent into bat again after India enforced the follow on. Australia ended up 0-6 when stumps was called as they look to try and save the test and avoid a 3-1 series loss.

Kuldeep Yadav took 5 first innings wickets after bowling 30 overs in the innings and ended up extracting some turn from the pitch to walk away with 5-99.

Early start again tomorrow in order to fit in 98 overs.

CHRIS LYNN UNDERSTANDS ODI OMISSION

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn has revealed he can understand the reasons for his non selection in the Australian ODI setup believing he simply “hasn’t made enough runs to warrant selection.”

Many were critical about Lynn’s omission but the big hitting Queenslander is less worried about it for now.

“I know there are other people making runs, and I need to get more runs. You are obviously disappointed when you don’t get picked, but on this occasion I can understand the decision.”

PLAYERS BACK ON THE GROUND AFTER RAIN DELAY

It took over three hours, but the players have finally returned to the field with Australia losing three early wickets with the likelyhood of them having to bat agian looking ever so likely.

Cummins was bowled second over of the day, with the ball keeping a bit low and taking his off stump out of the ground.

Peter Handscomb was looking solid before chopping one on to his stumps off Bumrah and Nathan Lyon was out attempting to sweep Kuldeep Yadav.

India now only require 11 wickets to win their first series on Australian soil and no doubt Kohli will enforce the follow on and try to get into the Australians early on.

THE BUILD UP TO DAY 4

There are dark skies above the SCG once again, and it is unclear if we will see play straight away at 10am. There is an early start time due to play being stopped for bad light yesterday so we will have a minimum 96 overs bowled today. Australia are 6/236 overnight and still trail by 386 runs.

Peter Handscomb is 28 not out, and looks to have made a slight tweak to his technique that is making him more balanced at the crease and he is looking good early, Pat Cummins is picking up where he left off in Melbourne and is 25 not out, taking on the Indian spin bowlers and hitting three early fours.

The new ball is available and likely to be taken straight away by the visitors in order to roll through Australia quickly and try to send them back in and avoid batting again in the game.

Australia looked good in patches yesterday but lost 4/79 in the middle session which really halted their momentum and ability to take on the Indian attack.

There is a bit of weather around the SCG so it could be a day where the players are on and off but it looks like we will get play early in the piece.

