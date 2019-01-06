LIVE BLOG: Australia v India Day 5 LIVE from the SCG!

MATCH STREAM: Macquarie Sports Radio App, Macquarie Sports Radio website or Cricket Australia website

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 10:00am AEST: Bruce Eva, Tim Lane, Mat Thompson, Glenn McGrath, Ian Chappell, Mike Hussey, Darren Lehmann, John Emburey.

PLAY UNLIKELY AS RAIN SETS IN

The rain has been causing havoc at the SCG, with light sprinklings of rain halting proceedings in Sydney where play looks unlikely. Both captains can agree to call the game off at 4pm Sydney time if there looks like there is no likely hood of getting on the ground.

Either way India will win the series but the players will still need to hang around until 4 to give every opportunity to get back on the ground.

Not much more to report from the SCG, stay tuned throughout for more updates!

THE BUILD UP!

Bad light continues to cause havoc in Sydney and may be the story of the day again on Day 5, with the clouds closing in on the SCG once again. Play is scheduled to start at 10am today but we may have further delays if the umpires decide the light isn’t good enough.

Australia cannot win the match, but will hope to salvage some pride in their second dig with careers on the line in this second innings.

We are due to have 98 overs bowled in the day with India 10 wickets away from a historic first ever win on Australian soil.

Keep clicking back throughout the afternoon for all the latest analysis, highlights and news from the final day of the series.

