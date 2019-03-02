LIVE CRICKET | Australia Women vs New Zealand Women at 10:30am

Australia is poised to clean sweep New Zealand if they can muster another victory in the third and final CommBank ODI match at Melbourne’s Junction Oval on Sunday.

Australia retained the Rose Bowl after thumping the Kiwis by 95 points last week and a win on Sunday will cap off an extraordinary summer of cricket.

In fact, Australia’s winning record extends further back than the beginning of summer, having lost only two games from 25 starts over the past 12 months.

Aussie skipper Meg Lanning is confident the team can chalk up another victory and says the team won’t drop the ball.

“We’ve had a great summer but we want to finish it well.” Lanning said.

“It would be a little disappointing if we didn’t play well tomorrow and that was the end point of the summer.”

Sunday’s match commences at 10:30am AEDT on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu