LIVE EPL on Macquarie Sports Radio – Arsenal vs Tottenham

Total disaster. That is what is at stake for Tottenham as they host bitter rivals Arsenal at Wembley. A week ago they led the Gunners by 10 points and were still in the title hunt. A loss in this North London Derby would see Arsenal move to within a point of Spurs. It’s all on the line.

Just as Tottenham have wavered – losing their last two – Arsenal have rediscovered their form, winning five of their past six league games.

However there are trends both teams will be looking to buck.

Arsenal are winless in 21 Premier League away fixtures against other established top six teams since beating Manchester City 2-0 in January 2015. They’ve drawn 7 and lost 14 in that time.

But Spurs have lost five of their seven league matches against other established top-six teams this season.

Will the Gunners taste victory for the first time in the league away to Tottenham since 2014?

Will it be a happy birthday for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino (47) and defender Toby Alderweireld (30) who both celebrate their birthdays on the day of the game?

Or will Tottenham have their first draw in the league since last April? (They have gone a Premier League record 32 consecutive fixtures without a draw. It’s the longest top-flight run since Portsmouth’s 38-game streak in 1928-29.)